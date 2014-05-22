FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Liberbank sells shares at 0.85 euros each
May 22, 2014

Spain's Liberbank sells shares at 0.85 euros each

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s Liberbank said on Thursday it had sold 372.69 million shares in the market at 0.85 euros ($1.16) each, raising about 317 million euros via a placement of new and old shares in the first phase of a capital-boosting effort.

Liberbank, granted state aid during the country’s property and banking crisis, said that of the total number of shares sold, 117.65 mln were newly issued.

In the coming days the bank will announce the timing of a 3-for-5 rights issue. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Paul Day)

