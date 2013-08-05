UPDATE 2-Spain's Liberbank sells 5 percent of technology firm Indra

(Adds sale price, capital gains, remaining stake)

MADRID, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s Liberbank sold 5 percent of technology company Indra on Monday, netting the lender over 8.5 million euros in estimated capital gains.

Liberbank mandated Societe Generale to sell its stake in Indra by placing shares with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuild. The bank sold 8.2 million shares in Indra for 10.90 euros per share, compared to Monday’s closing price of 11.45 euros.

Nationalised Spanish lender Bankia sold 20 percent of Indra to state holding company SEPI for 337 million euros, or 10.20 euros per share, on Friday.

Liberbank, which received 124 million euros of European aid in the form of bonds that can convert into equity, has to shrink its balance sheet by around 25 percent by 2017.

Like Bankia, Liberbank also has to sell some of its stakes in companies as part of this restructuring.

Liberbank raised a total 89.5 million euros through the stake sale, according to a stock market notice. The bank said it still had a 0.01 percent stake in Indra through its subsidiary Administradora Valtenas S.L.

Liberbank, formed by the merger of several Spanish savings banks in 2011, listed on the Madrid stock market earlier this year to raise capital. ($1 = 0.7553 euros)