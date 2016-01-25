Liberia to slash spending 11 pct amid mining slowdown - president

MONROVIA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Liberia expects to slash spending in the current 2015/16 budget by 11 percent due to a downturn in the West African nation’s mining sector, resulting in a reduction in public sector investment, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said on Monday.

The iron producer will see domestic revenues drop by 12 percent from an initial projection of $473.8 million for the June to May fiscal year, the president said during a state of the union address.