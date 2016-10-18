Exxon Mobil to start drilling first Liberia well in November

MONROVIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will start drilling its first exploratory well off the coast of Liberia in November, the world's largest publicly-traded oil company said on Tuesday.

"ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Liberia Limited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil, plans to drill a deepwater exploration well on the Liberia-13 Block, located about 50 miles offshore Liberia, beginning in November 2016," a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, editing by G Crosse)