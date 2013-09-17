Liberian president's son resigns as head of state oil company

MONROVIA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The son of Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has resigned as chairman of the West African nation’s state oil company, a statement from the president’s office said on Tuesday.

Robert Sirleaf also stepped down from his role as a senior adviser to his mother.

"I accept your resignation as Chairman of the National Oil Company of Liberia and as Senior Advisor to the President," Sirleaf wrote in a letter posted on the presidency website.