Liberian president's son resigns as head of state oil company
September 17, 2013 / 3:17 PM / 4 years ago

Liberian president's son resigns as head of state oil company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The son of Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has resigned as chairman of the West African nation’s state oil company, a statement from the president’s office said on Tuesday.

Robert Sirleaf also stepped down from his role as a senior adviser to his mother.

“I accept your resignation as Chairman of the National Oil Company of Liberia and as Senior Advisor to the President,” Sirleaf wrote in a letter posted on the presidency website. (Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
