Oct 31 (Reuters) - Libertas 7 Sa :

* 9-month revenue up 45 percent at 14.5 million euros versus last year

* 9-month profit after tax 4.2 million euros versus loss after tax 6.9 million euros last year

* Net bank debt at Sept 30 down 23.0 percent versus Dec 30

* 9-month adjusted EBITDA 10.7 million euros versus 79,000 euros last year Source text: bit.ly/1wPJuVE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)