BRIEF-South Africa's Liberty says H1 earnings rise 6 pct
August 1, 2013 / 5:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Liberty says H1 earnings rise 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd : * Says financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2013 * Says long-term insurance indexed new business up 12% * Says interim dividend up 10% * Says bee normalised headline earnings per share (cents) 602,7 versus 568,8 * Says interim dividend 212 cents versus 192 * Total assets under management R566 billion versus R484 billion * Says core insurance and asset management businesses are performing better

than assumptions * Says will attract higher levels of new business at improved margin despite

pressure on consumer disposable income * Continue managing investment market risk exposures within risk appetite and

deal with any protracted volatility

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
