JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd : * Long-term insurance indexed new business increased by 17.3 pct to R5.7 billion in 10 months to October 31. * Says net customer cash inflows of R28 billion in 10 months to October 31 * Ten months to 31 October shows good sales momentum in insurance business and

strong customer net cash inflows * Says total group assets under management increased to R606 billion from the

R566 billion at 30 June 2013