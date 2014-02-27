FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liberty says full-year BEE normalised headline earnings up 11 pct
February 27, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Liberty says full-year BEE normalised headline earnings up 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd : * Says FY bee normalised operating earnings up 28 pct * Says FY bee normalised headline earnings up 11 pct * Says full dividend up 10 pct * Says customer net cash inflows R22 billion * The board has approved and declared a gross final dividend of 369 cents per ordinary share * Liberty holding says return on equity at 23.3 pct and return on group equity value of 16.1 pct are well ahead of the group’s medium term target * Says FY bee normalised headline earnings per share 1 439,6 cents

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
