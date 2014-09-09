FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Liberty Global says to look at sports rights, Formula One
September 9, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Liberty Global says to look at sports rights, Formula One

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional customers, no changes to text)

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. cable operator Liberty Global is interested in acquiring more sports rights and will “have a look” at Formula One, its strategy officer said on Tuesday.

”We want to invest more, we would like to try to get down maybe a bit closer to some of those rights,“ James Ryan told the Royal Television Society’s conference in London. ”Formula One, if you look at it, is relevant in European markets, so of course we will look at it.

“But I‘m sure we are not the only ones.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

