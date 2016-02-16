FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone, Liberty agree on Dutch joint venture
February 16, 2016 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

Vodafone, Liberty agree on Dutch joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - UK phone network operator Vodafone Plc and John Malone’s cable company Liberty Global Plc agreed on Monday to combine their operations in the Netherlands by creating a joint venture.

Vodafone will pay 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to Liberty as part of the agreement to combine its mobile operations with Liberty’s fiber broadband network Ziggo in a 50-50 joint venture, the companies said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8951 euros Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

