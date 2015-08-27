FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberty Global CEO: no timeframe on talks with Vodafone
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Liberty Global CEO: no timeframe on talks with Vodafone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - There was no timeframe for talks between telecommunications group Liberty Global and rival Vodafone on swapping assets from the two global companies’ portfolios, the former’s chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Asked at a conference in Amsterdam whether there was a timeframe for the talks, Michael Fries said: “No timeframe. I can’t add anything else.”

Vodafone, the world’s second largest mobile company, said in June that it was in talks with Liberty Global, Europe’s largest cable operator, over the possibility of swapping selected assets to enable them to better compete with rivals.

Reporting By Yorul Bahceli, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.