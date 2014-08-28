EU antitrust to clear Liberty Global, Ziggo deal - sources

BRUSSELS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will clear Liberty Global’s bid for Dutch peer Ziggo after the U.S. cable TV provider sweetened concessions to allay competition concerns, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Liberty Global, controlled by billionaire John Malone, earlier this month strengthened an offer not to block so-called over-the-top TV service providers such as Netflix from accessing its Internet network for four years.

“It is going to be conditional clearance,” said one of the people, who declined to be named because the decision is not yet public.

The European Commission is scheduled to announce its decision by Nov. 3. The deal values Ziggo and its debt at around 10 billion euros ($13.17 billion).