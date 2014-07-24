FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberty Global offers to sell pay TV channel for Ziggo deal - source
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Liberty Global offers to sell pay TV channel for Ziggo deal - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. cable group Liberty Global has offered to sell its pay TV channel Film1 in a bid to win EU antitrust approval for its proposed acquisition of Dutch rival Ziggo, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Liberty Global, controlled by billionaire John Malone, also promised not to block either contractually or technically “over-the-top” TV service providers from accessing its Internet network for four years, the source said.

“Over-the-top” companies typically stream their TV services via the Internet. Liberty Global’s offer came after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the deal in May, worried that it may reduce competition in the Netherlands and lead to higher consumer prices. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.