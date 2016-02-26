S.Africa's Liberty Holdings posts 4 pct rise in full-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd , South Africa’s fourth largest insurance company by market value, reported a 4 percent increase in annual profit on Friday, driven by growth in its corporate division and investment arm.

Liberty, a unit of South African lender Standard Bank, said normalised headline earnings per share jumped to 1,464.5 cents in the year to end-December, from 1,403.36 cents the previous year.

Normalised headline earnings, which exclude certain one-time items and take into account the impact of its black shareholder scheme, is Liberty’s main performance measure.

Liberty Holdings Chief Executive Thabo Dloti said, “This is a solid performance, delivered against the backdrop of an increasingly difficult operating environment and a slowdown in equity markets.”

“At the same time we have been evolving our business model to ensure we are favourably positioned for the future.”

Liberty is expanding beyond its home market to parts of Africa, where demand is rising from a growing middle class.

The group declared a full-year dividend of 437 cents, up from 402 cents in the previous year. (Reporting by Thekiso Anthony Lefifi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)