S.Africa's Liberty to spend up to $80 mln on two Nigeria deals
August 7, 2015 / 8:53 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Liberty to spend up to $80 mln on two Nigeria deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings plans to invest up $80 million on two deals in Nigeria by year-end, as part of South Africa’s No.4 insurer’s five-year strategy to expand further into sub-Saharan Africa, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

“We have been negotiating with some parties in Nigeria to acquire some stakes in their businesses and we’ve made quite good progress in that regard,” Casper Troskie, Liberty’s Chief Financial Officer said in an interview. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

