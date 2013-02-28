UPDATE 1-Liberty FY up 39 pct, Africa business grows

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s third-largest insurer by market value, Liberty Holdings , posted an expected 39 percent hike in full-year earnings after a strong performance by its investment portfolio and its African operations.

The insurer majority owned by Africa’s biggest lender Standard Bank said BEE normalised headline earnings per share came in at 1,328 cents from a restated 957 cents in the previous year.

Liberty flagged earlier this month that earnings would range between 1,245 and 1,390 cents, a growth of 30-45 percent.

BEE normalised headline earnings, which exclude certain one-time items and take into account the impact of its black shareholder scheme, is Liberty’s main performance measure.

Liberty said its investment portfolio yielded a gross return of 16 percent. It raised its normal dividend by 10 percent to 528 cents and declared a special dividend of 130 cents.

Like other insurers in Africa, Liberty has struggled to grow its businesses on the continent outside South Africa, where insurance is more of a luxury than a necessity.

The company has operations in 15 African countries including lucrative markets such as Nigeria, Angola, Kenya and Uganda, where most of its new business is likely to come from.

The African insurance business had a three-fold increase in Liberty’s share of earnings to 69 million rand, it said.

Standard Bank is due to report its earnings on March 7.

Liberty’s shares have risen over 3 percent so far this year after a flat performance in 2012. In comparison, Johannesburg’s All-Share index is unchanged so far this year. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)