New insurance business buoys South Africa's Liberty H1 profit
August 1, 2013 / 5:37 AM / 4 years ago

New insurance business buoys South Africa's Liberty H1 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s long-term insurer Liberty Holdings posted a 6 percent rise in half-year earnings on Thursday after strong growth in new insurance business.

The firm, majority-owned by Africa’s biggest bank Standard Group, reported a BEE normalised headline earnings per share of 602.7 cents from a restated 568.8 cents a year ago.

BEE normalised headline earnings, which exclude certain one-time items and take into account the impact of its black shareholder scheme, is Liberty’s main performance measure.

New insurance business increased 11.8 percent to 3.1 bln rand while total assets under management grew by nearly 17 percent to 566 billion rand.

Liberty, which has operations in 15 African countries and has asset management and property businesses, raised it dividend payout by 10 percent to 212 cents.

“Our core insurance and asset management businesses are performing better than assumptions,” it said.

“We anticipate that they will continue to do so and attract higher levels of new business at improved margin despite the current pressure on consumer disposable income in South Africa.”

Standard Bank holds a 53.6 percent stake in Liberty and reports its own first-half performance later this month.

Liberty’s shares have risen over 10 percent so far this year. Johannesburg’s All-Share index is up 5 percent in comparison. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)

