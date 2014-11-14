FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberty eyes stake in ProSieben's streaming service-Handelsblatt
November 14, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Liberty eyes stake in ProSieben's streaming service-Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - John Malone’s Liberty Global is in talks to buy a 50 percent stake in ProSiebenSat.1’s streaming service Maxdome, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing industry sources.

The move would be part of a global push int content by Liberty, which already owns German cable operator Unitymedia KabelBW.

This year Liberty bought UK-based production group All3Media and a 6.4 percent stake in British broadcaster ITV.

Maxdome is Germany’s biggest streaming service in a market, which is expected to grow and become more competitive after U.S. streaming service Netflix launched there in September.

Other streaming services active on the German market are Snap from Sky, Prime Instant Video from Amazon and Watchever from Vivendi. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Harro ten Wolde, editing by William Hardy)

