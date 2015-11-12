Liberty Media to reclassify stock into three tracking stocks

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp said it would reclassify its common stock into three new tracking stock groups.

One tracking stock would be designated as the Liberty Braves Group, one as the Liberty Media Group and one as the Liberty Sirius Group.

A tracking stock is a type of common stock that “tracks” or depends on the financial performance of a specific business unit or operating division of a company and trade as separate securities. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)