New Issue-Liberty Property LP sells $400 mln of notes
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Liberty Property LP sells $400 mln of notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Liberty Property LP on
Wednesday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $300 million. 	
    Citigroup, JP Morgan and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: LIBERTY PROPERTY LP 	
	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 4.125 PCT   MATURITY    06/15/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.805   FIRST PAY   12/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 4.149 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/11/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 250 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
