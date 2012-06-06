New Issue-Liberty Property LP sells $400 mln of notes

June 6 (Reuters) - Liberty Property LP on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million. Citigroup, JP Morgan and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LIBERTY PROPERTY LP AMT $400 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.805 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.149 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/11/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 250 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS