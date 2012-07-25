FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY Liberty Development Corp to sell about $1.65 bln revs
July 25, 2012 / 2:43 PM / in 5 years

NY Liberty Development Corp to sell about $1.65 bln revs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The New York Liberty Development Corp will sell about $1.65 billion of new and refunding multi-modal recovery zone revenue bonds the week of July 30, said a market source on Wednesday.

The sale includes about $338 million of new bonds and about $1.2 billion of refunding bonds, both for the 3 World Trade Center Project, according to the preliminary official statement.

The sale will also include about $113 million of refunding bonds for the 3 World Trade Center Project-Towers 3 and 4, according to the POS.

Goldman Sachs & Co is the lead manager on the sale.

