NY Liberty Development Corp to sell about $1.65 bln revs

July 25 (Reuters) - The New York Liberty Development Corp will sell about $1.65 billion of new and refunding multi-modal recovery zone revenue bonds the week of July 30, said a market source on Wednesday.

The sale includes about $338 million of new bonds and about $1.2 billion of refunding bonds, both for the 3 World Trade Center Project, according to the preliminary official statement.

The sale will also include about $113 million of refunding bonds for the 3 World Trade Center Project-Towers 3 and 4, according to the POS.

Goldman Sachs & Co is the lead manager on the sale.