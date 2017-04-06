April 6 Liberty Specialty Markets, part of
Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, appointed Alexandra
Paton head of global financial risks (GFR), continental Europe.
She will be based in both Paris and London and report to
Peter Sprent, head of GFR at Liberty Specialty, and also to
Olivier Muraire, who is director general for France and Southern
Europe.
Paton, who has worked at American International Group Inc
and was most recently chief market officer at MGA,
Equinox Global, succeeds Alex Egnell.
Egnell was recently transferred to Liberty Specialty's GFR
operation in North America.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)