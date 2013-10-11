FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Liberty Global says content with present stake in Ziggo
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 6:08 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Liberty Global says content with present stake in Ziggo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. cable group Liberty Global is content with its present 28.5 percent stake in Dutch cable group Ziggo and has no current plans to expand it, Liberty’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We’re happy with the position we have right now. As we’ve said publicly the position we have now is strategic, that’s it, nothing more to add,” Chief Executive Mike Fries told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Brussels.

Liberty also holds a controlling stake in Belgian cable operator Telenet and Ziggo’s Dutch rival UPC.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.