FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to decide on Liberty, Virgin deal by April 15
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

EU regulators to decide on Liberty, Virgin deal by April 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by April 15 whether to clear a $15.8 billion takeover bid by U.S. cable group Liberty Global for British peer Virgin Media , the EU competition authority said on Thursday.

The deal, if approved, would pit Liberty Global controlling shareholder and U.S. billionaire John Malone against Rupert Murdoch, owner of British satellite group BSkyB, in the fast-developing European cable market.

Liberty Global, Europe’s No. 1 cable operator, notified the deal to the European Commission on Wednesday, the authority said on its website.

The Commission can either approve the takeover in the preliminary review, extend the scrutiny by 10 working days to examine concessions or open a lengthy investigation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.