August 14, 2013 / 8:51 AM / in 4 years

Liberty Global to fight court ruling on Kabel BW takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Liberty Global will use all legal means available to fight a German court decision nullifying regulatory clearance of its acquisition of cable company KabelBW, a spokeswoman for its unit Unitymedia Kabel BW said.

A higher regional court in Duesseldorf earlier on Wednesday ruled that Germany’s federal cartel office will have to look at the 3.16 billion euro ($4.2 billion) takeover again.

The court did not allow for an appeal of the decision, but Unitymedia Kabel BW can file a complaint with Germany’s Federal Court of Justice to be allowed to appeal.

$1 = 0.7555 euros Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

