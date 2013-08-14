German court nullifies ok for Liberty Global's KabelBW buy

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A German higher regional court on Wednesday nullified a decision by the countries cartel office to clear Liberty Global’s 3.16 billion euro ($4.2 billion)acquisition of KabelBW.

The court in Duesseldorf ruled that the German antitrust regulator will have to look at the case again.

The German cartel office approved the 3.16 billion acquisition at the end of 2011 after some far-reaching conditions to satisfy the regulator as Liberty already owned Germany’s second-largest cable operator UnityMedia.

Deutsche Telekom had challenged the approval decision before the court.