FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to approve $15.8 bln Liberty, Virgin deal - sources
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 4 years

EU regulators to approve $15.8 bln Liberty, Virgin deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to clear a $15.8 billion takeover bid by U.S. cable group Liberty Global for British peer Virgin Media without requiring concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

“The European Commission does not have any competition concerns about the deal,” one of the sources said.

The European Union competition authority is set to announce its decision by April 15. Antoine Colombani, Commission spokesman for competition policy, and Virgin Media declined to comment.

The deal is set to pit Liberty Global controlling shareholder and U.S. billionaire John Malone against Rupert Murdoch, owner of British satellite group BSkyB in the fast-developing European cable market.

The $15.8 billion value of the deal was the implied price on Feb. 6, the day it was announced.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.