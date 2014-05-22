FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Liberty holdings says Investment markets were relatively subdued for quarter
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2014 / 3:12 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Liberty holdings says Investment markets were relatively subdued for quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd

* Group long-term insurance indexed new business increased to R1.6 billion for three months ended 31 march .

* Investment markets were relatively subdued for quarter resulting in lower earnings from shareholder investment portfolio compared to equivalent 2013 period.

* Assets under management across group at 31 march 2014 are R612 billion.

* Corporate indexed new business of R147 million is 11 percent below comparable period in 2013; is reflective of lumpy nature of business

* Retail insurance segment improved indexed new business for period by 9 percent, with single premium investment new business up 29 percent to R4.5 billion gross inflow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.