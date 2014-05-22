BRIEF-Liberty holdings says Investment markets were relatively subdued for quarter

May 22 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd

* Group long-term insurance indexed new business increased to R1.6 billion for three months ended 31 march .

* Investment markets were relatively subdued for quarter resulting in lower earnings from shareholder investment portfolio compared to equivalent 2013 period.

* Assets under management across group at 31 march 2014 are R612 billion.

* Corporate indexed new business of R147 million is 11 percent below comparable period in 2013; is reflective of lumpy nature of business

* Retail insurance segment improved indexed new business for period by 9 percent, with single premium investment new business up 29 percent to R4.5 billion gross inflow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: