#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 9:22 PM / in 5 years

Liberty Media's quarterly revenue falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp, the media holding company controlled by John Malone, said its quarterly revenue fell by more than half in the fourth quarter.

It said in a statement the decrease in revenue was related to a one-time recognition of deferred revenue at one of its businesses, called TruePosition, a year ago.

Its revenue fell 52 percent to $467 million, compared to $973 million a year ago.

The company said its operating income was $25 million, compared to $293 million a year ago.

Liberty owns stakes in a variety of businesses, including Sirius XM, Barnes and Noble Inc, Concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc and the major league baseball team, the Atlanta Braves.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
