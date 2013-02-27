Liberty Media's quarterly revenue falls

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp, the media holding company controlled by John Malone, said its quarterly revenue fell by more than half in the fourth quarter.

It said in a statement the decrease in revenue was related to a one-time recognition of deferred revenue at one of its businesses, called TruePosition, a year ago.

Its revenue fell 52 percent to $467 million, compared to $973 million a year ago.

The company said its operating income was $25 million, compared to $293 million a year ago.

Liberty owns stakes in a variety of businesses, including Sirius XM, Barnes and Noble Inc, Concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc and the major league baseball team, the Atlanta Braves.