Oct 13 (Reuters) - Liberty Specialty Markets, part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, named Miguel Alvarez head of business development, reinsurance.

Based in Cologne, Germany, he will report to Dieter Winkel, chief underwriting officer, reinsurance.

Previously, Alvarez was at Munich Re in several roles across Europe and Latin America over 18 years. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)