UPDATE 1-Liberum hires telco analyst, eyeing client gains

By Sarah White

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Investment bank Liberum Capital has hired a telecoms analyst from Royal Bank of Scotland for its growing research team, capitalising on a retreat from equities by rivals as it sets out to win more clients.

London-based Liberum, which started out five years ago and is known for its strength in natural resources, hired Lawrence Sugarman, who had been in charge of RBS’s European telecoms research team for the past year, it said on Tuesday.

Sugarman, previously at ING and a lead analyst on companies such as Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom, began his new job this week.

Liberum specialises in capital raisings as well as stock trading, and its research team covers the media, real estate, agriculture and technology sectors among others, as well as small and medium-sized British companies.

It will be branching out into other coverage areas such as financials shortly, and may yet add to its utilities team with a European specialist and expand coverage of oil and gas, chief executive Simon Stilwell said.

The firm, which also has a fund management segment, could also start building a presence in other regions, making the most of its connections to Asian and African clients.

“I wouldn’t rule out some sort of a geographical move,” Stilwell said.

The firm’s build-out comes as many stock trading focused firms in Europe cut back, as low trading volumes and the cost of sustaining big research teams hurt revenues.

“The market is tough as commission rates are coming down,” Stilwell said, conceding it was still a “congested” market place.

But he added that Liberum had “more than a fighting chance” to compete and that the firm had won several new clients this year in its corporate broking business and was gaining traction with investors.

Corporate broking is a British peculiarity in which firms liaise between companies and their investors. That business can also help them win mandates advising on other financial dealings, such as capital raisings.

Liberum is already active in the telecoms sector and is a broker to business media firm Daisy Group and communications company KCOM.

It is best-known for its metals and mining experience, however, and hit the headlines a year ago for its prominent role alongside bigger firms in advising commodities trader Glencore on its bumper London listing, an advisory mandate bitterly fought over by top investment banks.

Liberum is not alone in expanding in equities in a tough market, as some rivals also hope they will gain a bigger share of trading volumes. British investment bank Seymour Pierce continued to add to its ranks on Tuesday too. [ID:nL5E8G8FB7

European equities broker Exane BNP Paribas, meanwhile, recently hired 16 people. This also included a big team from RBS, which is one of the bigger banks pulling back in equities.