UK anti-fraud agency arrests 3 in Libor probe
December 11, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

UK anti-fraud agency arrests 3 in Libor probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office has arrested three British men in connection with an investigation into the manipulation of interbank lending rates.

The SFO said on Tuesday the men were aged 33, 41 and 47 and were all currently living in the United Kingdom. They have been taken to a London police station for interviews.

Prosecutors and regulators across the world have been investigating allegations that banks and their traders have attempted to rig benchmark rates such as Libor (London interbank offered rate).

