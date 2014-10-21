FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU fines JPMorgan, UBS, Credit Suisse total 94 mln euros
October 21, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

EU fines JPMorgan, UBS, Credit Suisse total 94 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission fined JPMorgan, UBS and Credit Suisse a total of 94 million euros on Tuesday for taking part in cartels in the financial sector.

JPMorgan received a 61.7 million euro fine for rigging the Swiss franc Libor benchmark interest rate between March 2008 and July 2009. It was also fined 10.5 million euros for participating in a cartel on Swiss franc interest rate derivatives.

UBS’ penalty in the derivatives cartel came to 12.7 million euros and that of Credit Suisse was 9.2 million euros. Royal Bank of Scotland alerted both cartels to the Commission and was not sanctioned. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

