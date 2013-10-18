FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FCA says no plans to launch new Barclays Libor probe
October 18, 2013

Britain's FCA says no plans to launch new Barclays Libor probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator said it has “no current plans” to launch a new investigation into the alleged manipulation of Libor fixing by Barclays following new evidence disclosed in court filings on Thursday.

According to evidence that came to light during a hearing at London’s Court of Appeal, Barclays employees manipulated Libor benchmark interest rates to benefit one of the British lender’s sterling investment funds between 2006 and 2010.

“There are no current plans to launch a new investigation,” a spokesman for the FCA told Reuters, following new information disclosed on Thursday at a hearing into a dispute between Barclays and a company that is suing it.

Barclays declined comment on Friday. It said on Thursday it did not object to the introduction of new evidence to the Court of Appeal hearing, but did not consider any of the new evidence to be relevant to the court case.

