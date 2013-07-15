FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK fraud prosecutor charges 2 brokers in Libor probe
July 15, 2013

UK fraud prosecutor charges 2 brokers in Libor probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s fraud prosecutor charged two former brokers at interdealer broker RP Martin with conspiracy to defraud, related to its investigation into the rigging of Libor global interest rates.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said it charged Terry Farr, 41, and James Gilmour, 48, on Monday. They will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court at a later date, it said.

The pair were arrested on Dec. 11, 2012, along with former UBS and Citigroup trader Tom Hayes. The SFO charged Hayes in June with eight counts of conspiracy to defraud as it laid the groundwork for what could be the first Libor trial.

