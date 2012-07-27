UPDATE 1-Dutch investigating possible Libor manipulation

AMSTERDAM, July 27 (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank and financial markets authority are investigating the possible manipulation of interbank lending rates in conjunction with other regulators, a central bank spokesman said on Friday.

The Dutch investigation into the possible manipulation of Libor and Euribor rates was started “a while ago”, the spokesman said, but only became public on Friday.

The Libor scandal has now engulfed a dozen or more major banks around the world, notably Britain’s Barclays Plc.

The Dutch regulators did not disclose any other details.

Earlier on Friday, Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported that Dutch lender Rabobank had fired four employees between 2008 and last year over the manipulation of interbank lending rates.

Agricultural cooperative Rabobank is the only Dutch member of the panel that sets the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor), a benchmark for the rate at which banks lend to each other and which underlies financial contracts from mortgages to complex derivatives worth trillions of dollars.

Two of the employees were dismissed in 2008 following an internal investigation by Rabobank and the other two late last year, the newspaper reported, citing sources in the financial sector.

It said all four were “submitters”, the staff at the bank who pass on estimates of the bank’s borrowing costs in various currencies.

A Rabobank spokesman declined to comment on the report.