UK appeal court cuts jail term for Libor trader Hayes to 11 years
December 21, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

UK appeal court cuts jail term for Libor trader Hayes to 11 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - London’s Court of Appeal on Monday cut the sentence of Tom Hayes, a former trader jailed for conspiracy to rig global Libor interest rates, to 11 years from 14 after considering mitigating factors such as his Asperger’s syndrome diagnosis.

The lawyers and family of Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup derivatives trader, failed to overturn the conviction in a case closely watched by the banking industry. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Writing by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David Goodman)

