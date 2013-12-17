FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former UK trader Hayes pleads "not guilty" to Libor fraud charges
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

Former UK trader Hayes pleads "not guilty" to Libor fraud charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Tom Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader, on Tuesday pleaded “not guilty” in a London court to charges that he had sought to manipulate Libor benchmark interest rates with peers from around 10 leading banks and brokerages.

The 34-year-old, who appeared alongside former RP Martin brokers Terry Farr and James Gilmour, has been charged with eight counts of conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and 2010 as part of a global inquiry stretching from the U.S. to Asia.

Hayes, who last December was also charged with fraud-related offences by U.S. prosecutors, made his plea after an 11th-hour change of legal team.

Farr and Gilmour, who were arrested alongside Hayes in Britain last December and later also charged with conspiracy to defraud, also pleaded “not guilty”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.