CORRECTED-RBS wins stay in Canada court on Libor case

OTTAWA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Canadian court has put a hold on orders to Royal Bank of Scotland to produce documents in connection with an investigation into whether banks manipulated Libor interest rates, the Competition Bureau said on Tuesday.

RBS went to the Ontario Superior Court to challenge orders the court had granted the Competition Bureau for RBS to produce a wide range of documents that included its operations abroad. Competition Bureau spokeswoman Alexa Keating said the court granted an interim stay pending the outcome of the challenge.