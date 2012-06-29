RBS says no certainty on Libor fine, settlement

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said it was still working with authorities on their global investigation into the possible rigging of Libor interest rates and “there can be no certainty as to the timing or amount of any fine or settlement.”

The Times newspaper said on Friday RBS faced a 150 million pound fine.

“The process is not as far advanced as the article suggests and there can be no certainty as to the timing or amount of any fine or settlement at this point. RBS will continue to cooperate with the authorities,” the bank said in a statement.