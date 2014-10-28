FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK charges former Tullett Prebon employee over Libor rigging
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

UK charges former Tullett Prebon employee over Libor rigging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has filed criminal charges against a former employee of broker Tullett Prebon in connection with the manipulation of benchmark interest rates, bringing to 13 the number of people charged in Britain.

The SFO said on Tuesday it had started proceedings against Noel Cryan. It alleged he had conspired to defraud in the 10 months between Feb. 2009 and Dec. 2009.

U.S and UK prosecutors have now charged a total of 18 men as part of the global inquiry into the rigging of Libor (London interbank offered rate), against which around $450 trillion of financial contracts from derivatives to credit card loans are priced worldwide. Three have pleaded guilty to date.

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.