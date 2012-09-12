NATO's Rasmussen condemns U.S. deaths in Libya

BRUSSELS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - NATO’s secretary general condemned Tuesday’s attack on the U.S. mission in the northern Libyan city of Benghazi, which killed four American citizens including the ambassador.

”I strongly condemn the attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi,“ Anders Fogh Rasmussen said in a statement on Wednesday. ”Such violence can never be justified.

“I welcome the Libyan president’s comdemnation and condolences and his pledge of his government’s full cooperation.”

Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other embassy officials were killed in a rocket attack on their car after militants stormed the consular building in a protest against a U.S.-made film that insulted the Prophet Mohammad.

Libya’s president apologised to the United States for the attack during a live appearance on al-Jazeera on Wednesday.