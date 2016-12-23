FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Two hijackers with grenades aboard hijacked plane in Malta - Libyan MP
December 23, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 8 months ago

Two hijackers with grenades aboard hijacked plane in Malta - Libyan MP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Two hijackers on board the Afriqiyah Airways flight that landed in Malta on Friday are carrying hand grenades but it was not clear what their demands are, a Libyan member of parliament who spoke to a colleague on board the flight said.

Hadi al-Saghir said that Abdusalem Mrabit, a fellow member of Libya's House of Representatives, had told him that the two hijackers were in their mid 20s and were from the Tebu, an ethnic group present in southern Libya from where the plane departed.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

