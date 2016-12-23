FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 people aboard - media
December 23, 2016 / 10:58 AM / 8 months ago

Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 people aboard - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALLETTA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - An airliner on an internal flight in Libya was hijacked and diverted to Malta where it landed on Friday, Maltese media reported.

The Airbus A320 was flying inside Libya for state-owned airline Afriqiyah Airways with 118 people aboard, the reports said. The two hijackers had threatened to blow the plane up, outlets including the Times of Malta reported.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted: "Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM". (Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Alison Williams)

