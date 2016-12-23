FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hijacked Afriqiyah plane flew back towards Tripoli before heading to Malta - airline official
December 23, 2016 / 12:54 PM / 8 months ago

Hijacked Afriqiyah plane flew back towards Tripoli before heading to Malta - airline official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - An Afriqiyah Airways plane that was hijacked on Friday during an internal Libyan flight was diverted towards Malta, but turned back as far as Libyan airspace before changing course again and flying to the Mediterranean island, an airline official said.

"According to radar information the plane was going to Malta, then it flew back as far as Tripoli airspace, then it turned back towards Malta again," said Farouk al-Wifati, the head of the Afriqiyah Airways office in Tripoli's Mitiga airport, where the flight was due to land.

A security official at Mitiga told Reuters earlier that the pilot had tried to persuade the hijackers to land in Libya, but they had refused.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

