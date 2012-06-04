FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clashes break out at Tripoli airport-Reuters witness
June 4, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

Clashes break out at Tripoli airport-Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, June 4 (Reuters) - Rival Libyan militia clashed at Tripoli’s international airport on Monday after an armed Libyan brigade surrounded the airport and forced it to close, a Reuters witness said.

Gunfire could be heard at the airport, a Reuters reporter at the scene said, adding he could see men entering the airport carrying rocket-propelled grenades.

Earlier gunmen from the al-Awfea brigade surrounded the airport to secure the release of one of their leaders whom they believed had been kidnapped and held there, a security official said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Sahli; Editing by Jon Boyle)

