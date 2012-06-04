FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
June 4, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Libya armed brigade surrounds Tripoli airport, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, June 4 (Reuters) - A Libyan armed brigade surrounded Tripoli’s international airport on Monday forcing flights to be diverted to the capital’s military airport, a security official said.

The official said the group called al-Awfea Brigade from the town of Tarhouna, 80 km southeast of Tripoli, demanded the release of one of their leaders who they said had disappeared two nights ago.

“The situation in the airport is very tense and tanks are surrounding the buildings. No one is allowed into the building,” said the official, who declined to be named.

Reporting by Ali Shuaib; Editing by Alison Williams

