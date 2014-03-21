FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya's Tripoli airport closed after rockets hit runway
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 21, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Libya's Tripoli airport closed after rockets hit runway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 21 (Reuters) - Libyan authorities closed the airport in the capital Tripoli on Friday after rockets hit a runway, airport sources and state media said.

“Flights were halted but we hope to reopen the airport within hours,” a senior security official said, adding workers were clearing the runway of debris.

State news agency LANA said two rockets landed at dawn on a runway. The cause was unclear but gunfire could be heard during the night in the capital, residents said.

Libya’s government struggles with militias that helped overthrow Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but have kept their guns to demand power, oil wealth and influence. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.