Tunisian police fire teargas at anti-US protest

TUNIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Tunisian police fired teargas and rubber bullets into the air on Wednesday to disperse a protest over a U.S.-made film depicting the Prophet Mohammad near the U.S. Embassy in the capital Tunis, a Reuters reporter said.

Around 200 protesters, many of whom with long beards and wearing robes, threw rocks at the police, burned U.S. flags and chanted slogans such as “Obama, Obama, we are here for the triumph of Islam” and “Mohammad is the master of creation”.

Police chased the protesters away while Tunisian army soldiers guarded the embassy building. There were no immediate reports of casualties.